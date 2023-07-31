RCMP charge 19-year-old with murder in death of Nunavut man

Northwest Territories RCMP say they have charged Darren Nulliayuk with one count of murder after a 35-year-old man from Nunavut died from injuries he sustained during an assault in Yellowknife.

Police reported the 35-year-old, who has not been publicly named, was assaulted in the parking lot of the Capital Suites building in Yellowknife on July 22. In an update last week, police said the man was taken by medevac to Edmonton where he died in hospital.

Nulliayuk, who is also from Nunavut, was initially charged with aggravated assault, common assault and uttering threats, in relation to the incident.

Police said the 19-year-old appeared before a justice of the peace on the upgraded charge and remains in custody.