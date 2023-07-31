NWT, feds announce $19.7M for fibre line to Tuktoyaktuk

The Northwest Territories and federal governments have announced they are jointly investing more than $19.7 million to construct a fibre optic line from Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk.

A Monday press release states the 137-kilometre expansion of the Mackenzie Valley Fibre Link will provide faster, more-reliable internet service to Tuktoyaktuk. The community is currently served by a microwave radio system.

“Reliable broadband infrastructure for northern families and businesses must not be a luxury. It is critically important for economic growth, keeping people connected, and ensuring northerners have the same access to internet as the rest of Canada,” NWT’s Member of Parliament Michael McLeod was quoted as saying.

The federal government is investing $14,803,500 in the project and the territorial government $4,934,500. They are collaborating with the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, which is a key land owner in the region.