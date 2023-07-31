Masks no longer mandatory in NWT health facilities

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority says continuous masking is no longer required in health and social services facilities in the territory.

In a public notice on Monday, the authority said it is making the change following an updated review of COVID-19 control measures in the territory’s health and social services system. It added this is in line with current practices across Canada.

Masks will still be available and members of the public are encouraged to continue wearing masks when visiting health facilities.

Staff will continue to wear masks when seeing people with symptoms of respiratory illness, if there is an outbreak, in clinical areas such as operating rooms, and upon request.

The territory lifted the public health emergency related to COVID-19 on April 1, 2022. With it, laws requiring people to wear masks in indoor public spaces and to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 were also ended. Many health facilities continued to require staff and members of the public to wear masks.