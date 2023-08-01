Calgary Indigenous healing lodge to offer programs to NWT residents

Northwest Territories residents wanting to attend an addictions treatment facility will now have access to Indigenous-based programming.

The territorial government said Tuesday it is partnering with Sunrise Healing Lodge to expand treatment options available to residents.

The Calgary-based addictions treatment facility is open to people from all backgrounds and incorporates Indigenous culture, spirituality and the 12 step program for addiction recovery in its programming. The territory said residents can benefit from the facility’s 14-week treatment program which includes cultural teachings, sharing circles, educational sessions and guest presentations.

“The GNWT is committed to enhancing access to culturally appropriate and effective treatment services, and the collaboration with Sunrise Healing Lodge is a significant step towards achieving this goal,” Julie Green, NWT’s health and social services minister, said in a statement.

There are currently no residential addictions treatment centres based in the NWT. Instead residents can apply to attend several treatment facilities outside the territory.

The NWT government ended its contract with Poundmaker’s Lodge Treatment Centres, an Indigenous addiction treatment centre near Edmonton, last October. That left a gap in Indigenous-led treatment options for NWT residents, as reported by CBC.