New wildfire burning between Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀

The Northwest Territories wildfire agency says a new wildfire has “sprung up” between Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀.

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, NWT Fire said the wildfire, labelled ZF079, is burning approximately 20 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife and less than one kilometre from Highway 3.

A crew is working to attack the fire with a helicopter and air tankers. Highways staff are determining the safety of the road.

The new wildfire is separate from ZF015, which has burned 113,097 hectares in and near Behchokǫ̀, destroying 15 structures along Highway 3 and four homes in Rae. That wildifre is currently burning 45 kimometres northwest of Yellowknife and four kilometres east of Edzo, where residents were allowed to return on Monday but remain on evacuation alert.

Earlier on Tuesday, NWT said strong northeast winds and drying were expected to cause ZF015 to “perk up” on the east side and in areas with unburned forest. The wildfire agency said that was not expected to cause significant challenges to operations.