Gahcho Kué announces recipients of 2023 early learning bursaries

The top 12 NWT resident graduates of Aurora College’s distance early learning and child care program have been awarded bursaries funded by Gahcho Kué.

Gahcho Kué and Aurora College stated in a news release the bursary program began last year and the $2,000 bursaries will be awarded to early learning and child care graduates every year until 2030. The mine will provide $24,000 to the program annually.

“Most graduates are already working in childcare facilities or in the classroom as assistants in local schools. As a result, they do not have the opportunity to focus solely on their studies,” the release states. “These bursaries are awarded in acknowledgement of their accomplishments under that added pressure.”

This year’s bursary recipients include certificate graduates Rhea Angeles-Queseng and Imee Ruth Camillon from Inuvik, Bonnie Kutcha, Emma Tutton and Kimberley von Allmen from Yellowknife, and Elysia Marchand from Hay River. Diploma graduates Veronica Antoine from Fort Liard, Jenna Daniels and Alex Jones from Fort Smith, Aida Inman and Diana Reed from Yellowknife, and Joyce M McLeod from Fort Providence were also awarded bursaries.