RCMP investigating fatal vehicle crash on Highway 3

Behchokǫ̀ RCMP say they’re investigating a fatal vehicle crash involving a 76-year-old man on Highway 3.

A news release states police were sent to the scene of the single vehicle accident around 7:30am Wednesday morning where wildfire staff and a paramedic were providing first aid to the lone male occupant of the vehicle.

The Yellowknife Fire Division and EMS used the jaws of life to extract the driver.

RCMP said “despite these courageous efforts,” the man passed away while travelling to Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife.

Police said a trained accident reconstructionist is helping with their investigation and the NWT chief coroner’s office is also investigating.