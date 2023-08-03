Dettah chief candidates’ forum is postponed

The Yellowknives Dene First Nation has postponed a forum between the two candidates to become Dettah chief that was due to be held on Thursday.

Ernest Betsina and Bobby Drygeese, the two candidates hoping to take over from Chief Edward Sangris, were due to spend two hours answering questions at Dettah’s Chief Drygeese Centre.

However, the First Nation said the event would be postponed in light of recent losses in the community.

“During this difficult time, our condolences go out to the Sangris and Drygeese families,” the First Nation stated.

Organizers said a new date will be announced in the near future.

Polling day in the election is August 14. Chief Sangris is leaving his position after 16 years in the role.