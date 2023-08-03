Bear spotted near Tin Can Hill

Wildlife officials are warning residents in Yellowknife that a bear was seen near Tin Can Hill early Thursday morning.

The Department of Environment and Climate Change stated in a Facebook post that wildlife officers will be patrolling the area periodically throughout the day.

Territorial officials have previously said recent bear sightings around the city could be due to wildfires pushing the animals toward Yellowknife.

CBC reported earlier this week that more bears are also being spotted in Fort Smith this year.

The department said anyone in the territory who sees a bear in their community should report it to their regional environmental office.