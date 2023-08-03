Wildfire evacuation centre to close on Friday

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority says an evacuation centre set up to support residents from Behchokǫ̀ displaced by wildfire will close on Friday.

The territorial government opened the centre in Yellowknife’s multiplex last week as the wildfire neared Behchokǫ̀. In a public notice on Thursday, the health authority said it, along with additional health services being provided to evacuees, will be shut down on Friday at 5pm.

While the fire continues to burn, residents were allowed to return to Edzo on Monday and to Rae on Thursday. They remain on evacuation alert, meaning they should be prepared to leave with short notice should conditions worsen.

The health authority said the health centre in Behchokǫ̀ is working to resume services, with services expected to be fully restored by Tuesday. Emergency and ambulance services will be available over the weekend.

People are not yet able to return to Frank Channel. The health authority said residents of Frank Channel needing support in Yellowknife until the evacuation order is lifted should get in touch with the registration or administration desk at the multiplex or call 867-446-2023.