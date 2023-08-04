What’s happening at the 2023 Old Town Ramble and Ride

The Old Town Ramble and Ride returns to Yellowknife this holiday weekend, beginning with a kick-off party on Friday evening at Down to Earth Gallery.

Ryan McCord, Munya Mataruse, Priscilla’s Revenge and Claire Ness are on the bill for the opening show from 6:30pm.

The gallery will then host a “low-key kids’ play area” all weekend alongside pottery wheel and basketry demonstrations and a range of musical performances.

Events are also being held throughout the weekend at the Gallery of the Midnight Sun, Old Town Glassworks and Yvonne Quick Heritage Wharf. The wharf hosts an arts market across Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Saturday highlights include a bike parade party at the Old Town Glassworks and Bikeworks site at 11:30am, the Yellowknives Dene Drummers and a feeding-the-fire ceremony from midday at the Cultural Crossroads sculpture, a 2:30pm Flora and the Fireweeds performance at the wharf, and a Ragged Ass garden tour departing Hak’s Auto Body at 2pm.

You can also take an architectural tour of Old Town with Guy Architects from 10am.

On Sunday, NWT Brewing Co offers a home brewing demonstration from 10am till 3pm. There’s a walking tour departing Sundog Trading Post at 1pm, “puppy therapy” throughout the day at Fishy People, and a highland dance showcase from 3pm at the Cultural Crossroads.

Ecology North’s Trashformation art installation is open at the Woodworks Building all weekend, while Chrissie Carrigan will spend the weekend creating a mural and Diane Boudreau is back with Big Bugs, including an “eight-foot dragonfly and rock caterpillar destined to take over Old Town.”

There’s also a splash park and a kids’ zone with bowling, carnival games and bouncy castles.

For more details, visit the Old Town Ramble and Ride on Facebook (including the Saturday and Sunday schedules in full).