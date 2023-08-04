Man stabbed at Yellowknife’s Sandstone Apartments

A 38-year-old man needed emergency surgery after being stabbed by a woman “known to the victim” at a Yellowknife apartment complex, police say.

In a news release on Friday, RCMP said the incident took place on Wednesday at the city’s Sandstone Apartments.

“Upon arriving, RCMP members located a 38-year-old male victim who had suffered a serious stab wound,” police stated.

“RCMP members provided immediate medical care to the victim, who was later transported by Emergency Medical Services to Stanton Hospital for treatment. The victim underwent emergency surgery and is expected to recover from his injuries.”

RCMP said an investigation identified “a female suspect, who was known to the victim.”

The names of those involved were not made public, and nor was it clear if any charges had been laid.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and this matter is still under investigation,” police stated.