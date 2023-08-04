Don’t bring anything gun-like to a liquor store, police suggest

A man who brought his pellet gun to a Yellowknife liquor store ended up on the wrong end of a “high-risk arrest” on Thursday, police say.

RCMP say they were called to the uptown liquor store in the Stanton Plaza after receiving a report from a resident “of a male with a handgun in his waistband.”

“Police responded immediately and located a male matching the description provided,” RCMP stated in a news release on Friday.

“Given the potential threat to officers and the public, police conducted a high-risk arrest of the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.”

Found near the man after the commotion was a pellet gun, police say. The man was “later released without charges.” The incident remains under investigation.

“Police would like to remind the public of the potential dangers that possessing, transporting and displaying firearms, both real and imitation, may pose to the public, owners and police,” Staff Sgt Byron Donovan was quoted as saying in Friday’s news release.