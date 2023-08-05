Fire set to ‘grow significantly’ but Yellowknife not threatened

A wildfire west of Yellowknife is likely to grow significantly on Saturday but the city is “not currently at threat,” the NWT’s wildfire agency says.

In a Saturday morning update, NWT Fire said fire ZF015 – currently 37 km northwest of Yellowknife – could move as much as 10 km east as the day unfolds.

Some portions of Highway 3 are under an evacuation order but the highway remained open as of 11:45am.

“The fire is highly likely to reach Highway 3 between km 284 and 300 by this afternoon or early evening. Sprinklers and specialized gel have been deployed to protect cabins and homes in the area, should fire approach,” NWT Fire stated.

“We will be hitting this fire with air tanker action as long as visibility allows today to slow its growth to the east.”

An intentionally set fire could be used along the fire’s eastern flank to burn off vegetation and head off its growth. NWT Fire said that would only go ahead if conditions allow.

“Another challenging day ahead,” wildfire information officer Mike Westwick wrote.

“Extreme fire behaviour and growth to the south and east expected. Smoke columns will be visible from Yellowknife, Ndılǫ and Dettah, and significant smoke should be expected in these communities as well.

“The City of Yellowknife is not currently at threat – we reiterate this as rumours continue. While the smoke columns due to expected fire behaviour today will be highly visible, they are not as close as they look.”