Crews plan to protect Dettah from wildfire to the southeast

The NWT’s wildfire agency says planning is under way to protect Dettah from ZF085, a fire whose plume was highly visible to the southeast on Monday.

Dettah is not currently at risk, NWT Fire said, placing the fire 41 km away as of Monday evening.

ZF085 was responsible for most of the smoke rolling into Yellowknife and Dettah on Monday and Tuesday.

Fire ZF085 is seen southeast of Dettah in a map showing satellite hot-spots as of August 8, 2023.

The fire is five kilometres from the southern end of Hearne Lake and 30 km west of the site of the former Blachford Lake Lodge.

East winds in the coming days are expected to push the fire away from the lodge and toward the northwest, in the direction of Dettah.

“Aircraft may be seen doing drops in the area as visibility allows,” NWT Fire stated.

“Plans are being put in place to mitigate the potential risk to Dettah. The fire is currently 41km southeast of the community. At this time there is no threat to the community.”

Meanwhile, some cabin owners on Prosperous and Prelude lakes are being told to take precautions over fire ZF011.

ZF011, now burning south of Duncan Lake, was readily visible from the Ingraham Trail on Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire was about 12 km away from Prosperous and Prelude.

“Cabin owners on the east shore of Prosperous Lake and north shore of Prelude Lake are recommended to set up and test sprinklers to ensure they are in working condition, be prepared to leave the area if it becomes too smoky, and have a self-evacuation plan in place,” NWT Fire stated.