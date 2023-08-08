Sign up for 2023’s Mud Run (and watch last year’s highlights)

Highlights from our live video at the 2022 mud run.

Yellowknife’s CIBC Run For Our Lives Mud Run is back. Sign up now to take part on September 16, 2023 at Yellowknife’s ski club.

You can register as an individual or a team. Registration is $75 for an adult and $35 for a youth aged 16 or under.

September 14 is the last day to register. Find out more about registration on the Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation’s website.

Take it from us at Cabin Radio – extreme physical fitness is not a requirement for the mud run. You can be as poorly coordinated and out-of-shape as we are and still have a good time.

However, as you probably imagined, you should expect to get quite muddy.

The annual mud run raises money for Yellowknife’s hospital foundation. All funds raised stay in the North, organizers state.

Last year, the mud run helped to raise more than $220,000. That money was put toward the purchase of a new mammography machine for the hospital.