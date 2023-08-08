Slow down near fire crews, NWT asks, as Highway 3 closes again

NWT Fire says some vehicles are travelling “much too fast” as they pass fire crews working along Highway 3.

The highway closed again on Tuesday afternoon, as it had on Monday, with firefighters working on a controlled burn intended to help protect Yellowknife from fire ZF015.

At the moment, winds are blowing ZF015 away from the city. The intent of the controlled burn is to strip away a lot of fuel the fire might otherwise use when the wind changes direction.

When the highway reopens – no immediate estimate for when that will happen was given, but it’s likely to be on Tuesday evening – NWT Fire urged drivers to take care.

Has the highway reopened? Check the map

“Crews are working along Highway 3 and will be for some time and have equipment running across the highway,” the wildfire agency stated.

“If you are travelling on the highway, be extremely careful and slow down –we have had reports of people driving much too fast in recent days as teams work to fight the fire.”

The fire remains about 35 km away from Yellowknife.

The controlled burn means fire and smoke will be visible from the highway in some areas.

“Once complete, ignition operations will be an important protection against further growth to the east towards Yellowknife, Dettah, and Ndılǫ,” NWT Fire stated.