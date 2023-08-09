Kakisa placed on evacuation alert over wildfire

Residents of Kakisa are being told to prepare for a possible evacuation before of a nearby wildfire.

Fire SS052 was burning around 17 km southeast of the community as of Tuesday evening.

Satellite hot-spot detection suggested the fire had made a significant push to the northwest in the past day or so.

While the latest update from NWT Fire stated there is no current threat to either Kakisa or Enterprise, the NWT Alert system declared an evacuation alert for the community shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.

The alert was first reported by the CBC.

An evacuation alert is the stage before an evacuation order. Residents are told to be ready to leave at short notice.

Kakisa is the fourth South Slave community to be forced into some form of action by an approaching wildfire.

Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation were both placed under evacuation orders in May, while Fort Smith is under an ongoing evacuation notice – one stage earlier than evacuation alert, cautioning residents to be ready in case conditions worsen.