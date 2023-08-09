More ‘irresponsible and dangerous’ fireworks, this time in Inuvik

Inuvik is the latest Northwest Territories community to investigate reports of fireworks being set off during a period of extreme wildfire risk.

The use of fireworks is already temporarily outlawed in the North Slave and South Slave, where the territorial government has used the Forest Protection Act to ban a range of activities – from camp fires to fireworks – in a bid to avoid further wildfires.

In Fort Smith, two people are being prosecuted for allegedly igniting fireworks despite that ban. An additional report of fireworks being let off in Fort Smith is also under investigation.

More than 220 active fires were burning across the territory as of Tuesday evening. Even in areas that don’t fall under the GNWT fireworks ban, like the Beaufort Delta, concern is at an all-time high.

Inuvik residents have been closely watching the progress of EV014, a fire now within 20 km of the town’s eastern boundary.

On Tuesday, the town reinstated a fire ban that had been lifted prior to the long weekend, stating resources are stretched across the territory and warm, dry conditions show no sign of ending.

“Unfortunately, we have had no precipitation since the little we had last week. Conditions are hot and dry,” the town’s fire department wrote on Facebook.

“We have received reports of individuals letting off fireworks by the river at approximately 4:45 this morning,” that statement added.

“We cannot emphasize how irresponsible and dangerous this behaviour is given the fire danger rating. We are investigating this occurrence.”

The town asked residents who “witness or hear this type of behaviour” to call the fire department and RCMP.