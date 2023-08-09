Highway 5 reopens after wildfire moves across road outside Fort Smith

Highway 5 outside Fort Smith reopened on Wednesday morning after a wildfire crossed the road roughly 40 km west of Fort Smith.

Fort Smith’s protective services division said pilot cars were moving traffic through the affected area as of 10am on Wednesday. Drivers were warned to expect heavy smoke.

According to the NWT’s Department of Infrastructure, vehicles are being escorted through the section between km 187 and km 228 of the highway.

A GNWT map shows kilometre markers outside Fort Smith along Highway 5.

Fire 7, being managed by Parks Canada having started inside Wood Buffalo National Park, pushed north across the highway at around 8pm on Tuesday.

“The highway was closed for the safety of the public due to fire behaviour and thick smoke,” Parks Canada stated on Wednesday.

“Fire personnel continue to work to prevent any further northward spread. There is no risk to people or communities at this time.”

A map shows satellite hot-spots and burn area of Fire 7 outside Fort Smith as of August 9, 2023.

Fire 7 is expected to keep growing to the northwest on Wednesday, aided by gusting southeast winds.

“Winds are expected to shift over the next 24 hours. Winds out of the south will improve smoke conditions in town,” the town’s protective services division noted.

“These winds may impact Highway 5 and push wildfires into the Salt Plains area. Watch for changing road conditions, signage, and highway closure notifications.”

Fort Smith remains on an evacuation notice, one step below an evacuation alert.