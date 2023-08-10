Rainbow Run comes back to Yellowknife this pride-ful weekend

Pride month might be over but the celebrations are still on in Yellowknife as runners and walkers unite in support of the city’s 2SLGBTQIPA+ community.

True North Rotary Club and Yellowknife Multisport Club are joining hands with Yellowknife Pride for the Rainbow Run, an event billed as non-competitive and accessible to all.

Rainbows and smiles are set to cover Somba K’e Park on Saturday. Participants start checking in at 9:30am and the run begins at 10am.

“It’s a great opportunity to amplify voices and bring issues to the forefront,” said Amanda St Denis, a Yellowknife Pride organizer, who feels it is important to visually represent the community “so that they feel that love and support that they so deserve.”

Entrants in the 2022 Rainbow Run. Vincent Ret/Yellowknife Pride

Participants can choose either three-kilometre or five-kilometre routes to raise funds for the Northern Mosaic Network, an outreach organization supporting 2SLGBTQIPA+ youth and their allies in the NWT.

The event aims to create dialogue about hardships the community faces by giving an opportunity for people to publicly show their support.

“It is unfortunate that we are seeing a lot of anti-trans communication out there within the media, also within politics – both in the US and in Canada. It is really important that we highlight these issues,” St Denis said.

Registration in 2022. Vincent Ret/Yellowknife Pride

Volunteers will act as marshals at intersections, help sell merchandise and cheer on the participants. Online registration for the event is still open and won’t close until the end of Thursday. People can also come early and register in person.

If you’re considering registering but haven’t yet, St Denis urged residents to see the event as an opportunity for people to share space with others who value the full inclusion of Yellowknife’s queer community.