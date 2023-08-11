RCMP seize suspected crack cocaine in Fort Providence

NWT RCMP say they have charged a 21-year-old man from Ontario after officers seized suspected crack cocaine from a property in Fort Providence.

In a Thursday news release, RCMP said they received a complaint from a member of the public on Wednesday that an alleged drug dealer was hiding out at the property.

Officers arrested the suspect at the location, police said, and seized a large quantity of cash, drug paraphernalia and 30 grams of the suspected drug.

Police said they charged the 21-year-old, who was not publicly identified, with possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime.

An RCMP handout image of suspected drugs and paraphernalia seized from a Fort Providence property.

Police said the man is in custody and scheduled to appear in court in Yellowknife on Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fort Providence RCMP at 867-699-111, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.