Yellowknife to hold reconciliation gathering on August 29

The City of Yellowknife is bringing back what it describes as a reconciliation gathering, first held in August last year.

Residents are invited to “create a vision for what reconciliation looks like in Yellowknife, and what it should entail moving forward,” a city news release stated.

The 2023 version of the event will be held at the Tree of Peace Friendship Centre from 7pm on August 29.

Last year, a majority non-Indigenous audience of around 50 people spent two hours working in groups of six or seven to explore what some of the city’s next steps could be. Recommendations ranged from the construction of tangible, physical reminders to a commitment that, citywide, residents better understand the history – and treaties – that brought everyone to this point.

Dëneze Nakehk’o returns as the event’s facilitator, alongside Tanya Tourangeau.

The city says it updated its reconciliation action plan earlier this year. There’s also a document reviewing the feedback from last year’s gathering.

“The city recognizes it is a colonial government located on Chief Drygeese Territory, traditional unceded lands of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation,” City Hall stated.

“Over 24 percent of Yellowknife’s population is Indigenous and, as the capital of the Northwest Territories, our city is a cross-roads for many Indigenous persons coming from different parts of the NWT and beyond.

“The city hopes residents are able to join this event to participate in this meaningful and important conversation.”