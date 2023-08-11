Warning, good-looking bear wandering Yellowknife

A bear cub was filmed in and around Yellowknife’s Niven Lake on Friday morning, one of multiple reports of bears in the vicinity of the city.

While all video evidence suggests the bear is adorable, and area ducks appeared surprisingly chill about the situation, the bear remains a bear. Residents should take care.

Other reports suggested the presence of a bear in the neighbourhood of Kasteel Drive and Gwilliam Crescent. Those reports haven’t been independently verified.

The Department of Environment and Climate Change has been approached for more information.

The department has previously suggested that wildfire activity in the area may be pushing wildlife away from normal habitats and into urban areas, although bears are not uncommon around Yellowknife.

The most famous incident in recent years involved bears occupying the drivethrough lane at the Copperhouse restaurant.