These evacuee puppies need homes. You’ve gotta see ’em

Ollie meets evacuee pups in a special Pet Project.

Yellowknife’s Qimmiq Kennels has spent weeks looking after evacuee dogs from Behchokǫ̀ – and there are still puppies from the evacuation that could use a home.

Ollie went to Qimmiq on Wednesday this week to meet puppies who arrived during the evacuation but now have nowhere to go.

If you can help find a home for a puppy, don’t contact Qimmiq. Instead, contact the NWT SPCA via the shelter’s website.

The NWT SPCA, Qimmiq, veterinarians, volunteers and local businesses worked hard to accommodate dozens of dogs – and get them to safety – after a wildfire forced Behchokǫ̀ residents to leave.

Stay tuned this coming weekend for video of our trip back to Behchokǫ̀ with some dogs, helping to reunite them with their owners after the evacuation order was lifted.

Camera/editing: Sarah Pruys

Host: Ollie Williams