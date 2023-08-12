Inuvik issues ‘clarification’ after confusion over readiness level

The Town of Inuvik took pains on Saturday evening to stress that it remains on evacuation notice, with no alert and no order issued.

Confusion arose after the Town of Inuvik shared an NWT Fire update, posted to the NWT government’s website, that used the phrase “read the alert” when linking to the town’s earlier notice.

By Saturday evening, the town’s newspaper had published an online article initially headlined “Inuvik now Level 2 evacuation advisory” and the town, already facing criticism over perceived confusion on Friday, felt obliged to issue what it called an “important clarification” just before 9:30pm on Saturday.

“There IS NO INCREASED RISK to the community,” the town’s fire department wrote on Facebook, deploying capital letters for emphasis.

“Our advisory has not changed.”

Rain fell in Inuvik on Saturday, a development that had earlier led the town to lift its fire ban and speculate that conditions might help crews fighting fire EV014 to the east.

That fire remains around 12 km from Inuvik at its closest point.

“Fire crews are working on the fire and are making good progress on reducing the risk,” the town reported late on Saturday.

NWT Fire said “cooling temperatures and light precipitation” had helped by improving visibility.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Fort Smith came under an evacuation order, while an evacuation alert was issued for some homes and cabins on lakes along the Ingraham Trail north of Yellowknife.