Weekend wildfire watch: Highway 3, Fort Smith and Inuvik updates

Various NWT communities are keeping a close eye on nearby wildfires as the weekend begins. Get quick updates on this page.

We’ll update this page as new information becomes available from NWT Fire, other NWT government agencies, municipalities and other sources.

We’ll also provide updates on highway closures, though the latest information will always appear on the GNWT’s highway conditions map.

More: Check our NWT fire map

More: Check our air quality map

Fort Smith

The town was placed on evacuation alert on Friday evening, in part because of a wind forecast that could push the fire west of Fort Smith nearer to the community in coming days.

“The fire is still a long ways away. It has the potential to impact the highway for a prolonged period of time and blow the fire eastward from Salt Mountain,” said director of protective services Adam McNab, referring to a location about 40 km west of the town. “So we’re just making sure we get an alert out in advance.”

No major updates as of 8am on Saturday. Highway 5 was open at the time.

Inuvik

Town residents were told to “be prepared” on Thursday evening over fire EV014 to the east, but municipal officials say they believe the fire is currently no threat.

On Friday evening, NWT Fire said four crews are working on EV014, including air support for bucketing.

“Heavy equipment has started developing a fire guard that will protect the northwest end of Inuvik, where the liquid natural gas storage site for Inuvik Gas is located,” the wildfire agency wrote. “Helicopters are bucketing the fire, and tanker groups are actioning it as well as visibility has improved.”

No major update as of 8am on Saturday. The fire appears no closer to the town in satellite hot-spot imagery.

Highway 3

Closed between Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀ as of 8am on Saturday.

Yellowknife, Ndılǫ, Dettah

The last NWT Fire update was on Friday evening. There was no major growth to any of the fires around Yellowknife on Friday, but some cabin owners are being urged to get protections in place for their properties if safe to do so.

Weekend wind should push fires east or north.

Fire ZF085: This is the Behchokǫ̀ fire west of Yellowknife. It’s 35 km away at its closest point, and a controlled burn to remove fuel between the fire and the city went well this week. No immediate threat but likely to trigger highway closures.

Fire ZF011: Threatening some cabins around Duncan Lake and Neck Lake, and just over 10 km away from the tops of Prosperous and Prelude lakes. “All Ingraham Trail residents take steps now to get firesmart and to consider a home sprinkler setup,” said NWT Fire on Friday.

Fire ZF085: 29 km southeast of Dettah, seven km from Jennejohn Lake’s southern edge. The Yellowknives Dene First Nation is working on precautionary sprinkler lines and other protections.

Kakisa

Kakisa was on evacuation alert earlier in the week but the fire to its southeast has stalled in recent days.

There’s no immediate suggestion that the community will need to be evacuated. The weekend wind forecast looks favourable.