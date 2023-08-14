Leave your homes and head to rec centre, Fort Smith residents told

Anyone left in Fort Smith should leave their home and shelter from an oncoming wildfire at the town’s recreation centre, the NWT government says.

At 6:30pm, Parks Canada said Fire 7 was “expected to reach within five km west of Fort Smith by midnight tonight.”

There was no later update on the fire’s status but by 8:30pm, the NWT government said anyone left in the town should stop sheltering at their homes and head to the rec centre.

“If we need to shelter in place somewhere other than residences, the fire department will be going around door to door with volunteers and directing people to the Fort Smith recreation centre, where we’re setting up a shelter-in-place location with cots, food and water,” town protective services director Adam McNab earlier told Cabin Radio, before the rec centre announcement was made.

The town said damage to a fibre line meant all cell service in the community had been lost.

Residents who left Fort Smith for Hay River on Saturday are now being told to head for Grande Prairie, Alberta, after Hay River itself came under an evacuation order earlier on Sunday.

Fire 7 appeared from satellite hot-spot imagery to be making progress east on Sunday evening, in the direction of Fort Smith.

“Due to strong winds from the west, Fire 7 is currently showing significant fire activity and spread towards communities, as forecasted,” Parks Canada stated on Sunday evening.

“As a result of the extreme smoke conditions, aircraft are unable to fly. This makes it difficult to estimate where the fire is currently.”