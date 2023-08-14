Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

Watch a journey out of wildfire-hit Hay River

Sarah Pruys·

April Broekaert-Glaicar filmed parts of her journey south on Highway 2 as multiple wildfires threatened Hay River on Sunday.

A wildfire moving quickly from the west triggered an evacuation order for thousands of people on Sunday afternoon.

A separate fire some 20 km south of the town complicated the escape by road, eventually causing the highway’s closure and forcing remaining residents to await and airlift.

Broekaert-Glaicar got out of town before that point and sent Cabin Radio footage from the drive, showing towering plumes of smoke.

Footage: April Broekaert-Glaicar
Editor: Sarah Pruys

