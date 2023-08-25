Wildfire latest: Crews overwhelmed by fire ‘blow-up event’ in Hay River

Here are the latest simple updates we have on wildfires threatening NWT communities, with time stamps below.

We have kept these summaries brief so you can get updates without having to wade through many paragraphs. More detailed information is published by NWT Fire and local governments.

Use our guides for help: guide to getting out, guide to where to stay, guide to everything else (including what we know about financial supports). Check our homepage frequently for other updates.

Here’s our fire map. Here’s what to expect from Cabin Radio in the days ahead.

All communities listed are unsafe for your return. Do not travel. There is no timeline for return unless stated.

Yellowknife, Ndılǫ, Dettah, Ingraham Trail

1pm Friday: Crews expect extreme fire behaviour on Friday with temperatures nearing record highs for this time of year and some wind.

“Increasingly strong south-southwest winds across the fire complex today. Winds will pick up this afternoon to gusts of 35-45 km/h,” NWT Fire wrote on Friday afternoon.

“Going into Saturday, winds will continue coming from the north through the morning and afternoon, then ease off as the day progresses. Cooler temperatures are also expected on Saturday, but still remain higher than seasonal average.”

No fresh fire movement as of earlier on Friday morning.

Hay River, KFN, Enterprise

3:30pm Friday: NWT Fire says a “blow-up event” driven by extreme southwest winds has overwhelmed firefighting efforts in a section at the north end of the fire. It says a kilometres-wide flame front is moving parallel to the highway into Hay River.

An alert issued on Friday afternoon warned of an “active fire threat” in Hay River and urged everyone in the area, including essential workers, to head for the airport.

The territory’s wildfire agency says wildfire crews and aircraft have been pulled back and non-essential personnel are being evacuated.

“The Town of Hay River has not been impacted yet. This is a threat, but not a certainty.” an update from NWT Fire states. “It is possible the fire flanks away from town – but we are not taking any chances.”

NWT Fire said plans are being enacted if the fire does reach the town including activating sprinklers and tactical firefighting efforts.

Earlier on Friday, the Town of Hay River had said “the next few days will be challenging” as temperatures push toward 30C and winds reach gusts of up to 50 km/h.

The fire grew a little west of 6 Mile Creek and smoke on Thursday limited attack options.

“Plans are in place and essential personnel identified to allow for a safe evacuation if conditions worsen, leaving only critical fire fighting crews,” the town stated on Friday.

“Structural protection crews will all be deployed in the Hay River area today given the conditions. The town has been sectored and crews assigned.”

Fort Smith

12pm Friday: The Fort Smith fire is now 3.4 kilometres away from structures in the town at its closest point, Parks Canada said on Friday morning.

“Today, the forecast calls for 28C and a relative humidity of 25 percent. Winds from the south 15 km/h, gusting up to 30 km/h and switching to south-southwest in the evening. With the relative humidity being lower than the forecasted high, crossover conditions are expected and suggests we will experience extreme fire behaviour,” Parks Canada wrote.

“Additionally, winds are forecasted to push the wildfire towards the communities we are trying to protect.”

The Town of Fort Smith’s protective services division said a big team is now engaged in a “full-scale firefighting exercise” to tackle any spot fires or “fire impingement.”

“Structure protection systems are now up and tested daily at Bell Rock, Highway 5 cabins, Thebacha, Border Town, Fitz, Halfway, Tamarack, Carls Drive, the animal shelter, and critical infrastructure throughout town,” the town wrote.

“We are doing a lot of tree removal that has to happen. More may need to happen down the road too. I know this can have emotional impacts and will change the look of parts of our community, but ultimately we need to better prepare for the new wildfire norms. We will balance that need with respect for important cultural and community areas and river bank stabilization wherever possible.”

Kakisa

No recent formal update. The community is understood to have mostly evacuated to Fort Simpson and Kakisa is not said by NWT Fire to be under imminent threat.