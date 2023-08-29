Wildfire latest: Near-record temperatures forecast on Tuesday

Here are the latest simple updates we have on wildfires threatening NWT communities, with time stamps below.

We have kept these summaries brief so you can get updates without having to wade through many paragraphs. More detailed information is published by NWT Fire and local governments.

Use our guides for help: guide to getting out, guide to where to stay, guide to everything else (including what we know about financial supports). Check our homepage frequently for other updates.

Here’s our fire map. Here’s what to expect from Cabin Radio in the days ahead.

All communities listed are unsafe for your return. Do not travel. There is no timeline for return unless stated.

Yellowknife, Ndılǫ, Dettah, Ingraham Trail

11:30am Tuesday: NWT Fire says today temperatures will reach and could exceed the record temperature for Yellowknife on this day, at 26C. Wind is expected to remain “fairly gusty” today and overnight. The wildfire agency says these conditions will make for more aggressive fire behaviour.

The Ingraham Trail wildfire, fire ZF011, and the Behchokǫ̀/Yellowknife wildfire, fire ZF015, are now classified as “being held.”

NWT Fire says that does not mean it is safe to return but it is not currently likely these wildfires will spread beyond predetermined boundaries given current actions, resources and conditions. The evacuation order for Yellowknife and surrounding areas remains in place.

The agency says today crews are focusing on direct attack and air support on the east side of ZF015. Work continues on the sprinkler line to the west of Yellowknife as well as wildfire mitigation activities in the city.

The Dettah fire, fire ZF085, remains out of control. NWT Fire says protection continues around Dettah and the Ingraham Trail.

Hay River, KFN, Enterprise

11am Tuesday: The fire remains out of control as temperatures are forecast to reach up to 30C. Favourable winds are expected on Tuesday, but visibilty is very poor which will make both air and ground operations challenging. In the morning, visibility was less than 30 feet.

While the fire has reached Delancey Estates, no new losses have been confirmed and the area is still being successfully defended.

Here’s where the fire is in relation to landmarks:

Hay River – 1km west of the airport; 1.5km west of town centre

River Woods Estates – 1.5km east

K’átł’odeeche First Nation Reserve – 7km south of residences in the reserve

Delancey Estates – reached area • West Point First Nation – 1km west

Paradise Garden – reached area

Patterson Road – reached area

Kakisa – 12km southeast

The wildfire has crossed Highway 3 between kilometres six and 20, and Highway 2 in several areas near the Highway 5 junction.

Fort Smith

11am Tuesday: Parks Canada says the Wood Buffalo Complex – previously known as fires 7, MNZ003 and SS069 –is still out of control.

Firefighters observed increased fire behaviour during the peak burning period, between mid to late afternoon, yesterday. There was some fire growth but it was not significant, Parks Canada says, and lingering smoke kept the fire less active than expected as it shaded the wildfire from the sun.

Today temperatures of 28C, relative humidity of 30 percent and winds from the east southeast gusting up to 15 kilometres per hour are expected. Similar conditions are forecast for Wednesday, which could allow for extreme fire behaviour.

Smoky conditions are expected to last over the next few days but firefighters anticipate that by Friday the smoke may lift and fire behaviour could intensify.

NWT Fire says firefighters continue to work in priority areas assisted by helicopters and heavy equipment.

Kakisa

No recent formal update. The community is understood to have mostly evacuated to Fort Simpson and Kakisa is not said by NWT Fire to be under imminent threat.