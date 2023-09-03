Wildfire latest: Rain in Hay River brings some relief, mopping-up in YK

Here are the latest simple updates we have on wildfires threatening NWT communities, with time stamps below.

We have kept these summaries brief so you can get updates without having to wade through many paragraphs. More detailed information is published by NWT Fire and local governments.

Use our guides for help: guide to getting out, guide to where to stay, guide to everything else (including what we know about financial supports).

Here's our fire map.

All communities listed are unsafe for your return. Do not travel. There is no timeline for return unless stated.

Yellowknife, Ndılǫ, Dettah, Ingraham Trail

11am Sunday: “High winds continue this morning, gusty north-northwest up to 45 km/h by noon. The winds will continue into the evening, before easing off around midnight,” NWT Fire wrote.

“Disorganized bands of clouds are caught up in the strong winds, and will give the odd shower over the complex today. Temperatures are decreasing and will be hovering around the 10C range, several degrees below seasonal. The weather is expected to quiet off a bit on Monday, but there will still be moderately gusty northwest winds.”

Here’s what’s happening on fire ZF015, the one that many people will be driving past over the next few days: “Crews are working on mop-up and bucketing activities on hotspots along the north side of the south finger, and the south side of the north finger of this fire, as well as along Highway 3.” (In other words, those two prongs from before? Keeping the highway-side edges of those prongs in check.)

Crews are “also beginning to demobilize structure protection units within Yellowknife and the wet line around Fred Henne Park,” NWT Fire stated.

Hay River, KFN, Enterprise, Kakisa

10:30am Sunday: Steady rain fell in Hay River on Sunday morning.

“There is still substantial fire activity to the east end of the fire toward Birch Creek but there are no structures at risk,” the town wrote.

“Some much-needed rain, lower temperatures and high relative humidity have arrived and allowed the crews to re-assess and plan ahead. The 20 to 30 mm of rain expected will assist with knocking down the ground fires but, with the extreme drought conditions and the deepness of the fires, the fires underneath will still need to be addressed and will flare up in the coming days.

“This is part of the planning and will be done with ground crews and equipment. Work will continue building cat lines to allow access to the fires by crews.

“The highway into Hay River remains closed to all traffic and other routes in the NWT are intermittently open to identified essential services only. RCMP will be at full staff in Hay River to support highway traffic.”

Fort Smith

12pm Sunday: Parks Canada says winds are calming down on Sunday with a high of 17C and a small chance of rain in the evening. A little rain also fell overnight.

There was new fire growth around Thebacha on Saturday. The fire is now reported to be 300 metres from Thebacha. “Fire specialists are assessing the Thebacha area of the fire today and will develop a revised plan for containment lines and strategies within the new growth that will include heavy equipment and on-the-ground firefighters,” Parks Canada reported.

“Firefighters today will continue extinguishment work along containment lines, heavy equipment will keep building on guards and helicopters will assist with bucketing as needed.”

Jean Marie River

7pm Thursday: Fire FS028 has now been declared “under control.” Crews continued working on the perimeter Thursday.