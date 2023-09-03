Wildfire latest: Saturday ‘more challenging than expected’

Here are the latest simple updates we have on wildfires threatening NWT communities, with time stamps below.

We have kept these summaries brief so you can get updates without having to wade through many paragraphs. More detailed information is published by NWT Fire and local governments.

Use our guides for help: guide to getting out, guide to where to stay, guide to everything else (including what we know about financial supports). Check our homepage frequently for other updates.

Here’s our fire map. Here’s what to expect from Cabin Radio in the days ahead.

All communities listed are unsafe for your return. Do not travel. There is no timeline for return unless stated.

Yellowknife, Ndılǫ, Dettah, Ingraham Trail

3pm Saturday: “The extreme wind event continues through the weekend,” NWT Fire stated.

“Winds are picking back up today, turning to the northwest and becoming extremely strong, gusting to around 45- 55 km/h. Temperatures are lower than in the past few days, reaching around 16C, but that’s still 5C above seasonal.

“That won’t last, however, as an arctic cold front is expected to push through the complex overnight. Winds will still be strong on Sunday, gusting around 45-50 km/h, but temperatures will be well below seasonal and there is a chance of weak showers.

“The extreme wind event is expected to be over by Monday.”

Hay River, KFN, Enterprise, Kakisa

10pm Saturday: “Today saw temperatures a few degrees higher than forecast, reaching approximately 21C. Winds gusted up to 35 km/h,” NWT Fire stated.

“This led to a much more challenging day than expected – with multiple columns of smoke developing near various sections of town and fire reaching the tops of trees and pressure being put on defences.

“These conditions also led to significant growth of the fire to the east of the Hay River – with huge plumes of smoke visible from a great distance.”

The fire reached within 100m of Highway 2 in some areas but was repelled with help from the air, NWT Fire wrote.

Fort Smith

9pm Saturday: Parks Canada reported “high to extreme fire activity” in the Fort Smith complex.

“The fire has grown toward Thebacha, reaching the Salt River in a few places and was last measured at approximately 0.5 km from Thebacha,” Parks Canada wrote.

“Along Hay Camp Road, south of Fort Fitzgerald, crews were working in the morning, but pulled out mid-afternoon due to unsafe conditions from higher fire activity and very gusty wind, downing large amounts of trees. Fire activity was pushing primarily to the east toward the Slave River, there were no reports of the fire breaching containment lines south of Fort Fitzgerald.

“Good news – there were small pockets of activity observed in other areas that were actioned directly by bucketing helicopters and crews on-the-ground with success. No substantial growth in these areas reflects the focused, hard work of firefighters for the past two weeks.”

Jean Marie River

7pm Thursday: Fire FS028 has now been declared “under control.” Crews continued working on the perimeter Thursday.