Wildfire latest: Smoke helped suppress fire activity in Fort Smith on Sunday

Here are the latest simple updates we have on wildfires threatening NWT communities, with time stamps below.

We have kept these summaries brief so you can get updates without having to wade through many paragraphs. More detailed information is published by NWT Fire and local governments.

Use our guides for help: guide to getting out, guide to where to stay, guide to everything else (including what we know about financial supports). Check our homepage frequently for other updates.

Here’s our fire map. Here’s what to expect from Cabin Radio in the days ahead.

All communities listed are unsafe for your return. Do not travel. There is no timeline for return unless stated.

Yellowknife, Ndılǫ, Dettah, Ingraham Trail

12:30pm Sunday: “These fires remain out-of-control. Although these fires are not progressing as dramatically as others in the NWT, that DOES NOT MEAN the danger has passed,” the wildfire agency stated, using capitals.

“These fires remain volatile, posing active threats to communities and infrastructure like roads in the area.”

Here’s the ZF015 update for the day ahead: “Another trough of weather developing in the Mackenzie Valley and moving through the region will bring increasingly strong and gusty southerly winds today, gusting to 30 km/h. There is a risk that a low-level jet could form as well and give a boost to the gusty winds, bringing drier air down. Temperatures between 20C and 25C are expected today.

“Winds should ease later tonight, but temperatures are expected to hit a record high on Monday to the mid-twenties, well above seasonal averages.

“While there were intermittent showers in the region that may or may not have rained on the fire, there is little, or no precipitation expected today. During the peak burning period today, there is a good chance of continuous crown fire, where fire jumps from treetop to treetop in areas with mature boreal spruce, and intermittent crown fire in areas with spruce lichen forest.”

On the Ingraham Trail fire, we’re told a south wind on Sunday should push the fire “towards areas without fuel.”

That same south wind is trickier for the Dettah fire, as it could push the fire toward Jennejohn Lake. If it breaks through a perimeter, the fire could “take a run upwards of three kilometres,” NWT Fire wrote.

Hay River, KFN, Enterprise

11am Monday: NWT Fire says no additional structures were lost on Sunday. Wildfire and structural firefighters held the bulk of the fire to the west of Highway 2 with ignition work, dealing with spot fires that crossed the road, and defending residential neighbourhoods.

The wildfire has crossed Highway 3 between kilometres six and 20, and Highway 2 in several areas near the Highway 5 junction.

The Town of Hay River, West Point First Nation and surrounding areas may be threatened by the nearby fire as hot, dry temperatures continue Tuesday. Kakisa is not at immediate threat.

The wildfire agency said successful ignitions from the ground and air held the fire back “considerably” on Monday. Crews will continue to maintain and run sprinklers on structures as necessary.

Fort Smith

1pm Monday: The Fort Smith fire did not grow significantly on Sunday, NWT Fire says.

“Fortunately, the smoke lingered for most of the day which kept the fire behaviour less active than expected. Firefighters believe that there would have been more growth if smoke wasn’t present, which shaded the wildfire from the sun,” said the wildfire agency in an update.

Temperatures are expected to reach 30C and the relative humidity will be around 30 percent on Monday, which creates conditions for extreme fire behaviour.

Work has been finished on a containment line east of Pine Lake Road, and crews contained two spot fires that started last week near Fort Fitzgerald. On Monday, fire crews are planning to directly attack the east edge of the fire near Hay Camp Road as long as visibility and fire activity permit and will be working to extinguish some spot fires observed just off Connie’s Road and a small area off Foxholes Road.

Kakisa

No recent formal update. The community is understood to have mostly evacuated to Fort Simpson and Kakisa is not said by NWT Fire to be under imminent threat.