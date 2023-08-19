Wildfire latest: Tough days ahead versus fires near Yellowknife, Hay River, Fort Smith

Here are the latest simple updates we have on wildfires threatening NWT communities, with time stamps below.

We have kept these summaries brief so you can get updates without having to wade through many paragraphs. More detailed information is published by NWT Fire and local governments.

Use our guides for help: guide to getting out, guide to where to stay, guide to everything else (including what we know about financial supports). Check our homepage frequently for other updates.

Here’s our fire map. Here’s what to expect from Cabin Radio in the days ahead.

All communities listed are unsafe for your return. Do not travel. There is no timeline for return unless stated.

Yellowknife

As of 7pm Saturday: Fires not likely to reach Yellowknife or Ingraham Trail this weekend. Fire ZF015 remains 15 km west of Yellowknife. ZF011 four kilometres from Prelude Lake, northeast of the city.

“We’ve got huge fires encircling our capital city, and our team is continuing to attack from the air and slow the growth of these fires,” NWT Fire said on Saturday evening. Crews may directly attack ZF015 from the ground while safe to do so.

“This fire is taking a nap and it’s going to wake up, and we’ve still got a serious situation to handle here,” NWT Fire said. In Yellowknife, people working on fire defences were being told to rest on Sunday – while the fire is a “sleeping giant” – in the expectation that conditions will get tougher.

Windier, warmer weather is expected on Sunday and likely to mean more fire behaviour from noon Sunday onward.

There was no significant change to ZF011 or the Dettah fire, ZF085.

Hay River, KFN, Enterprise

7pm NWT Fire update: fire is eight kilometres from the town. Crews are tightlining, which means digging fuel away from the fire perimeter to stop it moving forward.

In both Hay River and Fort Smith, NWT Fire expects “tough days ahead” with southerly winds and returning hot temperatures that will test the defences put in place.

10am town update: Weather gradually becoming warmer and drier. Wind gusting to 30 km/h from the north. Twenty new firefighters from Ontario arriving. Communications are back. No reported fire movement.

Check stop being set up in Enterprise to screen any traffic trying to use Highway 2 into Hay River. (That highway remains listed as closed by all authorities.)

Fort Smith

7pm NWT Fire update: fire remains four kilometres south. A “huge continuous control line” is being built with sprinklers to protect the town. Crews may use “micro-ignitions to guide fire gently” in direction they want it to go.

11:30am Parks Canada update: Minimal growth for four days. Crews building “a continuous control line using mechanical guards, sprinkler lines and natural features that runs south of Highway 5.” Winds gusting from the west-northwest to 35 km/h.

Town has extended its state of emergency. Want to return to help? Email the town with the details requested at this link.

Kakisa

7pm NWT Fire update: Fire is 14 kilometres away, no significant shift. Water being taken into the community during communications outage and a Starlink has been dropped off.

As of Friday night: fire had not moved closer. Evacuation order understood to have been declared primarily as GNWT lost all communications with Kakisa and was severely strained by other evacuations, leading to a precautionary order. Military coming in to assist, work under way to check existing fire defences.

Jean Marie River

No recent formal update. Satellite imagery suggests no progress toward the community from the access road area.