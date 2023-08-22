Wildfire latest: Tuesday danger for Fort Smith, Hay River forecast concerning

Here are the latest simple updates we have on wildfires threatening NWT communities, with time stamps below.

We have kept these summaries brief so you can get updates without having to wade through many paragraphs. More detailed information is published by NWT Fire and local governments.

Use our guides for help: guide to getting out, guide to where to stay, guide to everything else (including what we know about financial supports). Check our homepage frequently for other updates.

Here’s our fire map. Here’s what to expect from Cabin Radio in the days ahead.

All communities listed are unsafe for your return. Do not travel. There is no timeline for return unless stated.

Yellowknife, Ndılǫ, Dettah

7pm Monday: Yellowknife fire holding at 15 km and highly unlikely to reach the outskirts of Yellowknife over the next three days after recent weather and crews’ work. There was more than 10 mm of rain overnight Sunday into Monday over the city, less elsewhere nearby.

Fire ZF011 is highly unlikely to reach the Ingraham Trail within the next three days but risk remains. NWT Fire says this fire is currently the most active of any of the wildfires burning in the North Slave complex.

Hay River, KFN, Enterprise

7pm Monday: Hay River fire is eight kilometres away. Hot, dry weather expected on Tuesday and north winds.

“We’re concerned by the incoming weather over the next few days,” NWT Fire said at Monday’s press conference, with south winds gusting to 50 km/h forecast.

Fort Smith

7pm Monday: Fire still four kilometres away. Fire burning deep in root systems, trees “effectively suspended above the ground.” Conditions are making things challenging with “extremely difficult days ahead” and a very unsafe environment likely for fire crews likely. But lots of prep work done for this, the GNWT says.

Earlier, Parks Canada said Tuesday could be “an extreme fire behaviour day.”

“Crossover conditions” are anticipated, where the humidity is lower than the temperature, which causes extreme fire behaviour.

It is still unsafe for residents to return to Fort Smith or Fort Fitzgerald.

Kakisa

7pm Saturday NWT Fire update: Fire is 14 kilometres away, no significant shift. Water being taken into the community during communications outage and a Starlink has been dropped off.

Jean Marie River

No recent formal update. Satellite imagery suggests no progress toward the community from the access road area.