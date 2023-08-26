Wildfire latest: Updates on Yellowknife, Hay River, Fort Smith

Here are the latest simple updates we have on wildfires threatening NWT communities, with time stamps below.

We have kept these summaries brief so you can get updates without having to wade through many paragraphs. More detailed information is published by NWT Fire and local governments.

All communities listed are unsafe for your return. Do not travel. There is no timeline for return unless stated.

Yellowknife, Ndılǫ, Dettah, Ingraham Trail

1pm Friday: Crews expect extreme fire behaviour on Friday with temperatures nearing record highs for this time of year and some wind.

“Increasingly strong south-southwest winds across the fire complex today. Winds will pick up this afternoon to gusts of 35-45 km/h,” NWT Fire wrote on Friday afternoon.

“Going into Saturday, winds will continue coming from the north through the morning and afternoon, then ease off as the day progresses. Cooler temperatures are also expected on Saturday, but still remain higher than seasonal average.”

No fresh fire movement as of earlier on Friday morning.

Hay River, KFN, Enterprise

11:30am Saturday: Hay River’s mayor says the town had a narrow escape overnight and conditions on the ground appear better than expected.

We expect a full update shortly. Read more from the mayor and our overnight report on the fire’s progress.

Fort Smith

11:30am Saturday: “The north flanks of the complex saw active fire behaviour yesterday. With today’s forecasted wind change we are expecting fire growth towards the southeast,” NWT Fire stated.

“Today, the forecast calls for 23C and a relative humidity of 40 percent. Winds from the southwest at 10 km/h, gusting to 15 km/h in the morning with a cold front expected to come through around noon, causing a change in wind direction to northwest 15 km/h gusting up to 40 km/h. There is a slight chance of 0.5 mm of scattered showers.”

Sunday might be hotter and a bit blustery, and next week will apparently also be warm with a wind that could threaten communities.

Saturday’s Fort Smith plan: “The team will work to contain the north and east flanks of the wildfire using crews, equipment and aerial resources, as long as safe working conditions allow. Helicopters continue to bucket in key locations along the wildfire perimeter where fire activity starts to pick up if visibility allows. Ignition specialists continue to be prepared to do planned ignition operations if conditions allow.”

Kakisa

No recent formal update. The community is understood to have mostly evacuated to Fort Simpson and Kakisa is not said by NWT Fire to be under imminent threat.