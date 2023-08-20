Fire is active again, says Fort Smith, urging anyone non-essential to leave

The Town of Fort Smith says a fire four kilometres from the community is becoming more active after days of relative quiet following an evacuation last Saturday.

“The fire activity will increase and winds will blow directly towards town over the coming days,” the town’s protective services division stated on Facebook late on Saturday evening.

NWT Fire said the same thing earlier in the day, forecasting “tough days ahead” with southerly winds and returning hot temperatures. In recent days, cooler and more moist conditions have left fire crews relatively untroubled as they hasten to build new lines of defences.

“The fire south of Fort Smith is active. All non-essential people in the community are urged to evacuate,” the protective services division wrote.

According to an internal territorial document seen by Cabin Radio and dated Saturday, 23 residents in the town were said to be “refusing to leave.”

Anyone getting out can be helped away from harm by heading to the recreation centre on Sunday, the town stated.

“The town and fire agencies have done great work to prepare for this event and will continue to work to protect all values throughout,” that update added.

“If you have loved ones in town not needed for the response, please urge them to leave immediately.”