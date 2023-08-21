In pictures: How people are protecting NWT communities

From widening fire breaks to installing sprinklers, work is under way to protect Northwest Territories communities as wildfires continue to burn.
While nearly 70 percent of the territory’s residents remain displaced by evacuation orders, photos shared by the military, volunteers and essential workers show what is being done to keep homes and communities safe.
Canadian Armed Forces soldiers and resources have arrived in Hay River to help with firefighting efforts. Work is also ongoing in Fort Smith, Yellowknife and other communities.
If you have pictures of wildfire protection efforts in any NWT communities, please send them our way.
