In pictures: How people are protecting NWT communities

From widening fire breaks to installing sprinklers, work is under way to protect Northwest Territories communities as wildfires continue to burn.

While nearly 70 percent of the territory’s residents remain displaced by evacuation orders, photos shared by the military, volunteers and essential workers show what is being done to keep homes and communities safe.

Canadian Armed Forces soldiers and resources have arrived in Hay River to help with firefighting efforts. Work is also ongoing in Fort Smith, Yellowknife and other communities.

If you have pictures of wildfire protection efforts in any NWT communities, please send them our way.

You can find our previous photo spread with images from Fort Smith, Hay River and Fort Providence here. Canadian Armed Forces soldiers work on a fire break in Yellowknife on August 16, 2023. Photo: Master Corporal Alana Morin, Joint Task Force North, Canadian Armed Forces Canadian Armed Forces soldiers clear foliage from Deh Cho Boulevard in Yellowknife to widen the fire break on August 17, 2023. Photo: Master Corporal Alana Morin, Joint Task Force North, Canadian Armed Forces Canadian Armed Forces soldiers clear foliage from Deh Cho Boulevard in Yellowknife to widen the fire break. Photo: Master Corporal Alana Morin, Joint Task Force North, Canadian Armed Forces Canadian Armed Forces soldiers work on a firebreak in the forest near Parker Park in Yellowknife on August 16, 2023. Photo: Master Corporal Alana Morin, Joint Task Force North, Canadian Armed Forces Canadian Armed Forces soldiers work on a fire break in Yellowknife on August 16, 2023. Photo: Master Corporal Alana Morin, Joint Task Force North, Canadian Armed Forces Canadian Armed Forces soldiers clear foliage from Deh Cho Boulevard in Yellowknife to widen the fire break on August 17, 2023. Photo: Master Corporal Alana Morin, Joint Task Force North, Canadian Armed Forces A CL215 Water bomber seen from Yellowknife’s Fire Hall on August 20, 2023. Photo: Cameron Buddo Sprinklers set up near homes in Parker Park in Yellowknife. Photo: Haroon Aziz Bhatti Volunteers in Yellowknife set up sprinklers and cut brush in Parker Park. Photo: Haroon Aziz Bhatti Wildfire defences are established around Yellowknife. Photo: Submitted Workers clean up the fire break in Fort Providence. Photo: Thorsten Gohl High volume sprinkler systems have been set up around Fort Smith and the surrounding forest as part of structural protection efforts. Photo: Parks Canada Hay River Mayor Kandis Jameson greets Canadian Armed Forces soldiers as they arrive in town on August 20, 2023. Town of Hay River/Facebook

A water bomber collects water from Kam Lake. Photo: Dwayne Wohlgemuth