Yellowknife RCMP arrest two people following break-in complaint

RCMP say they have arrested two suspects after a post on social media alleged a man and woman had broken into a home.

In a news release on Sunday afternoon, police said when they went there, they found a 30-year-old man and 23-year-old woman sleeping inside.

RCMP arrested the two, both from Yellowknife, and said charges of being unlawfully in a dwelling house are pending. They have been booked on evacuation flights, police said, and will be released with conditions not to return to the city until the evacuation order is over.

Cpl Matt Halstead stated the home belonged to one of the suspect’s family members, no stolen property was found in the residence, and there is no indication that the suspects were involved in looting or other break-ins.

“If people have concerns as a result of doorbell or surveillance cameras, I would encourage them to contact us and we will investigate,” Halstead was quoted as saying in a Sunday press release.

“While undoubtedly well-intentioned, posts like this can cause further undue stress for people who have had to evacuate.”

The RCMP said earlier this week that additional officers are responding to calls for service, patrolling neighbourhoods and assisting evacuation efforts for as long as it is safe to do so. Those patrols are focused on preventing thefts and break-ins.