Live: Monday updates for NWT wildfire evacuees

On this page you’ll get everything first: updates about wildfires around the NWT, information for evacuees and all of our reporting.

Yes, we said we were done with the live pages – but we know how helpful they are for providing time-stamped information all in one place, and the volume of emails we had over the weekend made clear that this is still a valuable service.

You can also read our quick summary of wildfire threat to get the latest on the fires in less than a minute of reading. And remember to bookmark our homepage for all of our coverage in one place.

Contact us:

We have guides to getting out, where to stay and everything else. Please, please check those thoroughly before writing to us

We are not the government but we will try to get you an answer if you ask us a question and we think the answer would help a sizeable number of evacuees

To ask a question, email us here

If you are offering assistance and don’t mind having details that you send us (including contact info) published, email that offer here – please also send information updates for evacuees using this link

To tell us about someone amazing who deserves a shoutout for what they're doing or did, email us here

Send us photos and video of your experience by emailing us here

Reporters working on our continuing coverage are Ollie Williams, Emily Blake, Sarah Pruys, Megan Miskiman, Chloe Williams and Aastha Sethi. Our general manager, Andrew Goodwin, is in Yellowknife supporting efforts to build wildfire defences. If our coverage is helping and you’re able to support us, you can sign up for a small monthly donation that goes directly toward paying our staff.

Tomorrow’s morning show topic: What’s the strangest or weirdest thing you packed evacuating? Email Lekter and we’ll read out the best on the show. Watch today’s show here.

Trying to find something specific? Search this page. Here’s how to search this page on desktop and how to do it on a phone.

Updates appear below, latest first. All times are MT.

Current live text reporter: Ollie Williams in Fort Simpson

Thanks to Lady Slipper Lodge for hosting our Fort Simpson team!

12:20 – When I say “set to be delayed,” it sounds like all of those involved – chief electoral officer, MLAs, and I’m sure candidates – want that to happen, but it involves passing legislation to get it delayed. And there’s no date yet for when a rearranged one might happen.

“In the current circumstances, there are a number of ridings where we would not be in a position to safely proceed on September 4,” said chief electoral officer Stephen Dunbar in a press release.

12:16 – The territorial election is set to be delayed. More follows.

11:57 – From RCMP: “There were no notable events to report in the evacuated communities overnight. Calls for service in Yellowknife continue to relate to suspicious persons. There were no confirmed break-and-enters overnight and officers continue to patrol the City of Yellowknife in increased numbers.”

11:54 – From Mindy: “The folks in Meander River were amazing. We spent the first night (Thursday for us) in the school gym on comfortable cots. They had made homemade bannock and homemade blueberry jam. They made us feel so welcome: clean towels for a shower and so much kindness. Mahsi cho to the people in Meander River, a place we had driven past many times but had not stopped in. We are so grateful.”

While we’re at it, Fort Simpson’s evac centre is really impressive. They had Top Gun playing at movie night last night, there are meals and snacks (homemade cupcakes!), things for kids, healthcare products – I know it is not easy to pull this stuff together in small communities and the Simpson evac centre was way better than it had any right to be. Really grateful.

11:50 – Off the phone to RBC. Spencer, I owe you a beverage at some point because you were entirely correct, that took less than 15 minutes (they had a dedicated option on the phone menu) and they’re helping out with living expenses.

To everyone else like me who does have home insurance but is too slammed by this whole situation to phone… I feel much better after making that call.

11:34 – OK nobody phone RBC for 10 minutes because I wanna quickly get through and see about this home insurance malarkey.

11:26 – More on the GNWT saying online learning is not being explored and the NWT Teachers’ Association saying you’re damned right it isn’t.

11:17 – The GNWT says online learning is “not being pursued” as an option right now. More follows.

11:12 – From Spencer: “I just got off the phone with my home insurance broker, RBC, and was told we are eligible for $2,500 living allowance. No receipts and no questions asked. It took 15 minutes!”

If you have not got to that yet, you’re not alone. Neither have I. I know I need to. (I just did the classic “babe can you call our insurance?” attempt at delegation across the room.)

11:10 – I want you to know that our team had a quick but really good news meeting this morning. We have Emily, Chloe and Megan and I working for you today with Sarah and Aastha rested. We are having to switch up how we work on the fly but everyone is doing an amazing job of adapting and we’re chasing down answers on six or seven different fronts for you. Watch this space.

Note that we are still very much in operational mode, so the majority of our reporting will be news-you-can-use for now rather than investigative journalism, but we are doing as much of that as we can and also trying to tell stories of bravery and heroism where able.

10:47 – Thanks to the rain and firefighting efforts, ZF015 is now “highly unlikely to reach the outskirts of Yellowknife in the next three days.”

(This does not mean you get to go home any time soon. We all have no idea how long this is going on for, but until our fire crews are certain that fire isn’t becoming a threat, I can’t imagine we’re heading home.)

10:46 – Yellowknife wildfire update: lots of rain lately, crews “now in a position to pursue direct attack.” I have visions of the Battle of Hoth, let’s hope they can tie a rope around this wildfire’s legs and bring it down.

10:43 – NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, in a fresh news release, calls on the federal government to commit to financially assisting the NWT, saying residents “should not have to fend for themselves.”

10:42 – Sorry, that’s less new than I thought, it was just buried on an ECE Facebook page and only just reshared by the main GNWT Facebook page.

It would really help if government agencies did not rely on their many small corners of Facebook to communicate information. Please, please send it to reporters too. We are not refreshing all of your Facebook pages constantly. (Note: some agencies do this really well, and to them, thank you!)

10:38 – New from the GNWT regarding schools:

“As many residents in the NWT are under evacuation orders, this will likely interrupt the start of the 2023-24 school year in many communities. The safety of students, staff and families is the priority.

“When it is safe to return, it will be up to education bodies to decide when each school and community will start school. If your community has been evacuated, your education body will keep you posted on school start dates.

“If your community has NOT been evacuated, there will likely be no changes to the start of school. However, please follow guidance from your education body.”

10:15 – Some fire maps seem to have been struggling a little over the past day or two with data issues. The NRCan map looks good to me – go here then under the Overlays menu, select Fire Perimeter Estimate and Fire M3 Hotspots.

10:02 – Not to overdo this but Mike at Lady Slipper Lodge just put a full cooked breakfast on this table for me and I have now sobbed openly into some eggs.

9:40 – New from Emily: take a look at photos of how various NWT communities are working hard to defend against oncoming fires. So much amazing work.

9:32 – Speaking of what you packed when evacuating, how many pairs of underwear did you pack? This number seems to be a good indicator of how much of an optimist you are. I packed eight. Lowest number at this table: four.

9:18 – What are the strangest or weirdest things you packed when evacuating? That’ll be on our morning show tomorrow from 8am. Email Lekter with your oddest choices.

9:13 – We have a statement from the president of the NWT Teachers’ Association addressing the premier’s comments about e-learning last night.

“The education system cannot ‘pivot’ back to virtual learning. The premier’s comments were deeply concerning,” is the opening line. More to follow shortly.

9:09 – The Tłı̨chǫ Government just posted this list of contacts for Tłı̨chǫ evacuee support.

8:44 – OK, I’m back! The show’s over. To get 40 minutes of information plus semi-relaxing content, go check it out. It’ll be on our podcast soon too.

7:54 – We’re getting ready to go live in our first Mornings at the Cabin video show on my profile. Stand by, on air in five.

7:39 – The premier’s comments about a possible return to e-learning last night have done a number on our inbox. I suspect the premier might have been a little off-the-cuff in those remarks. There is more coverage from the CBC here and we have more coming this morning. I realize parents are quite bored of losing their minds over disrupted education at this point so we’ll get clarity as soon as there is any. (I also pity ECE and the school boards on this front. Strength to anyone whose job it is to figure this out.)

7:36 – The live text won’t be quite so minute-by-minute today (he said, writing three times in five minutes). The idea is to bring it back down to a slightly less frantic pace of pushing out information, for all of our sakes. But obviously, the moment anything important happens, it appears here.

And there will still be nonsense. We’re clinging to that nonsense like a life raft.

7:32 – Well, the live text software broke again inside half an hour so I think I can conclude that experiment. We’ve switched back to the old-school version (which seemed to work well enough last week).

7:31 – It warms my heart that when a double rainbow appears, everyone left in Yellowknife – essential workers, fire break crews, nomadic types unbothered by the mortal minutiae of a blanket evacuation order – sends a photo to Cabin Radio. The gallery does look great. Photo: Submitted

7:20 – We have a ton of questions to try to answer today.

Some really good ones around what happens to your utility bills while you’re gone, the continuing quest for financial supports (what happens to self-employed people is a new question on our radar), how you get support if your travel was disrupted and you can’t get ticket refunds, whether student financial assistance is going to appear on time, and so on and so on.

If you have a question, please let us know but only if you cannot find the answer in our guides (linked above) or anywhere else, and please look very closely first. We are a small team and our question-asking capacity is finite, but we’ll do what we can.

7:10 – Coming up on my own Facebook profile (can’t use Cabin Radio’s because of the Meta ban) at 8am: Mornings at the Cabin! Our morning show is switching to live video – come join me, Wheeler, Lekter, Megan and Shannon. Let’s try to stay together even though we’re all so far apart.

We’ll be broadcasting at 8am each weekday with a slightly different cast each day, and we’ll try to reflect the experience of everyone in the various host communities as best we can. It’ll be as much of a therapeutic space as we can make it.

7:01 – Hello from the kitchen table of Lady Slipper Lodge in Fort Simpson. How’s everybody doing?