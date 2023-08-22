Live: Tuesday updates for NWT wildfire evacuees

On Tuesday, crossover conditions – when humidity is lower than temperature – may lead to an extreme fire day. Similarly in Hay River, hot, dry weather and north winds will make for a challenging day.

In the North Slave, the fires are unlikely to reach Yellowknife and the Ingraham Trail in the next three days.

Read our quick summary of wildfire threat to get the latest on the fires in less than a minute of reading. And remember to bookmark our homepage for all of our coverage in one place.

Contact us:

We have guides to getting out, where to stay and everything else. Please, please check those thoroughly before writing to us

We are not the government but we will try to get you an answer if you ask us a question and we think the answer would help a sizeable number of evacuees

to get you an answer if you ask us a question and we think the answer would help a sizeable number of evacuees To ask a question, email us here

If you are offering assistance and don’t mind having details that you send us (including contact info) published, email that offer here – please also send information updates for evacuees using this link

don’t mind having details that you send us (including contact info) published, email that offer here – please also send information updates for evacuees using this link To tell us about someone amazing who deserves a shoutout for what they’re doing or did, email us here

Send us photos and video of your experience by emailing us here

Reporters working on our continuing coverage are Ollie Williams, Emily Blake, Sarah Pruys, Megan Miskiman, Chloe Williams and Aastha Sethi. Our general manager, Andrew Goodwin, is in Yellowknife supporting efforts to build wildfire defences. If our coverage is helping and you’re able to support us, you can sign up for a small monthly donation that goes directly toward paying our staff.

Today’s morning show topic: What’s the strangest or weirdest thing you packed evacuating? Email Lekter and we’ll read out the best on the show.

Trying to find something specific? Search this page. Here’s how to search this page on desktop and how to do it on a phone.

Updates appear below, latest first. All times are MT.

Current live text reporter: Chloe Williams in Canmore

10:57 – A new update from NWT Fire: The Yellowknife Fire (ZF015) is still 15km northwest of the municipal boundary at the nearest point.

“The fire is highly unlikely to reach the outskirts of Yellowknife in the next three days as the fire was held at bay with aerial support, and has now received help from rain.”

Rain over the last 72 hours has opened new opportunities for managing the fire, although the amount of rain (10-11mm) will do little to alleviate drought conditions, according to NWT Fire.

“Our fire behavior analyst estimates that it would take at least 60mm of rain over a 10 day period to reset the level of moisture in forest fuels (needles, leaves, lichens, mosses, and deep duff layers) back to a more normal seasonal level. There is very little precipitation forecast in the next week.”

NWT Fire says the latest infrared scans show that the fire remains hot on the 40km+ section of line on the east side of the fire.

More follows.

10:50 – Good morning, Chloe here taking over from Sarah briefly.

10:35 – We all need a little positivity right now, and so Emily has put together a collection of shoutouts Cabin Radio has received since Saturday about some of the folks NWT residents feel deserve recognition. Previous shoutouts can be found in our formerly live coverage from August 16, 17 and 18.

9:37– More from Minister Wawzonek: “Even as the fire attack is underway, the team is evaluating the amount of work it would take to bring the fire to a mop-up stage and eliminate the fire threat to the capital. This will involve infrared scanning and a thorough on-the-ground assessment and may take a few days to do. We will let you know as soon as we have an assessment.

“At the same time, planning for an orderly re-entry has already begun but please keep in mind that there are still some residents yet to evacuate from communities that are under threat from multiple active wildfires including especially essential services personnel who may yet need to be moved out. In other words: we are still at a stage where the priority is for people to be out safely, not in.”

9:35 – If you’re in Edmonton, you can watch the Edmonton Elks play the Ottawa Redblacks on Sunday night at 5pm for free.

To claim your ticket, show your evacuee wristband or an NWT driver’s license. Tickets can be claimed all week at the Elks Team Store inside the Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre (open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or on game day at any ticket window at Commonwealth Stadium.

“We understand that every evacuee’s primary focus is on when they can return home, but we wanted to extend the opportunity to attend Sunday’s game as our way of showing that Edmontonians are here to support our friends from the North,” said Elks Vice President of Stakeholder Relations and Gameday Allan Watt.

9:32 – “As the fire risks subside, work will begin to bring communities back online by having essential staff return first such as health care workers, government services, groceries and other supplies,” wrote Yellowknife South MLA and Finance Minister Caroline Wawzonek in a Facebook post responding to everyone’s “when can we go home” questions.

“With people now scattered across western Canada, that timing will be more complex. For Yellowknife this will require that the airport be operational and that, in turn, will require adequate airport. Infrastructure estimates it could take approximately 96 hours to have the airport fully staffed and ready for commercial operations,” she said.

9:20 – No break-and-enters occurred overnight in Yellowknife and Hay River, RCMP said on Tuesday morning.

“All of the ‘suspicious’ people, our officers have encountered have been homeowners or neighbours,” RCMP said of the calls they did receive from people concerned about potential break-ins.

8:56 – Phone lines in Hay River are experiencing ongoing disruptions, RCMP say. As Northwestel continues with fibre work in the area, service may be temporarily affected.

If you can’t get through to the Hay River detachment, call the Yellowknife detachment at (867) 669-1111 and tell the dispatcher your calling about a Hay River mater. If it’s an emergency, call 911.

8:14 – Shoutout to Yellowknife’s Javaroma Gourmet Coffee & Tea, which is sponsoring our morning show this morning. Want to sponsor a show? Email our sales team.

8:02 – The morning show is live! Watch it here.

7:49 – Our morning show is back at 8am in video format on Ollie’s personal Facebook page (we can’t use the Cabin Radio Facebook page because of the Meta ban). Our hosts will be talking about the weirdest things people packed during the evacuations.

7:39 – It’s been a while since we’ve had an update on Jean Marie River, but the First Nation just shared some fire break photos on Facebook last night and announced cell service was back. A fire break in Jean Marie River. Jean Marie River First Nation/Facebook

7:19 – I’m almost through all of my emails and we’re getting lots of messages about the GNWT saying there is no financial aid for evacuees who organized their own travel and accommodations (right now, the GNWT is saying check with your insurance company to see if you are eligible for compensation). We are continuing to pursue more answers around financial aid.

6:51 – We have a message in our inbox from Ghyslain suggesting if you evacuated by road, it’s probably a good idea to check your air filter in your vehicle. Here’s a 2018 CBC story on the topic with more information.

6:47 – And from Megan Miskiman, here’s how Michelle Tuma and Lois Lane’s daughter rescued Yellowknife pets in vodka-assisted flight.

6:41 – When do we get to go home? “When it’s safe.” But what counts as safe to the NWT’s fire crews, and how do we get the fires to that point? Our reporter Chloe Williams checked. Here’s what she found out.

6:34 – Good morning from Calgary! We’ve got some great reporting from Megan and Chloe I’ll bring you in a minute.