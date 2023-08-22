2023 Dehcho Assembly cancelled due to wildfires

The 30th Dehcho Annual Assembly has been cancelled due to the ongoing wildfire crisis in the NWT.

The assembly was scheduled to be held in Nahanni Butte over August 29-31 this year. It was previously postponed due to wildfires in the spring.

The assembly had been set to be hosted by Kakisa’s Ka’a’gee Tu First Nation in June before it was moved to Nahanni Butte, where Naha Dehé Dene Band was going to host.

Citing uncertainties around the effects the wildfires will have on their land, the Dehcho First Nations said cancellation was the best option in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

“Dehcho First Nations appreciates the efforts made across our lands to ensure they are safe and protecting our communities. For the communities and homes that the wildfires have destroyed, Dehcho First Nations is sorry for your losses. The people of the Northwest Territories are strong; together, we will rebuild and become even stronger,” the nations said.

“Please continue to follow local emergency orders regarding the wildfires. Your safety is of the utmost importance. We look forward to gathering together in the future.”

The Dehcho First Nations are looking into ways to share information, updates, and reports that had been planned for the 30th Annual Assembly.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Dehcho Declaration of Rights, which was set to be a main focus of this year’s assembly.