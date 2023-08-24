Live: Thursday updates for NWT wildfire evacuees

Fires being held outside multiple NWT communities are by no means out, the territory says, warning people they can be fined or even jailed if they try to beat the roadblocks and head home.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of evacuees remain spread across Alberta and beyond, many waiting for more news of financial supports to get them through their open-ended stay.

Reporters working on our continuing coverage are Ollie Williams, Emily Blake, Sarah Pruys, Megan Miskiman, Chloe Williams, Aastha Sethi, Simona Rosenfield, Bill Braden and Hannah Paulson.

Updates appear below, latest first. All times are MT.

Current live text reporter: Ollie Williams in Fort Simpson.

7:24 – The health minister says the territory is covering travel around Alberta for people who need to move between locations to get medical services. (I’m transcribing this on the fly and this, obviously, is quite a big deal so please confirm with your healthcare service contacts before relying on this statement.)

7:23 – Getting your medical records, however, is “not easy” because the NWT and Alberta use different systems, Green says. The skeleton staff still at Stanton hospital would need to be involved, the minister adds, promising she’ll “dig further into that.”

“If you’re going because you need stitches, they probably don’t need your full medical record. But if you’re going because of a chronic disease, medical records would be helpful and that would be something you’d want to access,” she notes, without being able to provide a sense of how long getting those records might take.

7:21 – On CBC’s Trailbreaker, health minister Julie Green is asked what to know about getting healthcare outside the territory.

“Your NWT health card is good for medical services anywhere in Canada,” she says. “All regular hospital and medical services that people would obtain in the NWT are available to them in Alberta.”

7:11 – When’s the last time you checked the local air quality?

Funny how, after a week in Simpson, I had forgotten the daily routine in Yellowknife of seeing how unbreathable the air was each morning. Well, today the smoke is back. Fort Simpson registers a not-great AQI of 181 right now. Yellowknife is better at 71. Fort Smith is 200 and Hay River is a truly grim 725.

7:06 – Well, here’s your Friday night sorted. There’s an evacuees-only show at the River Cree Resort just west of Edmonton. George Tuccaro and Leanne Goose on the bill, among others.

7:00 – If you’re a Yellowknifer who dipped out of this coverage yesterday to clear your head and recover, here’s a video you might like: meet the people building the city’s wildfire defences and see aerial footage of how those defences are looking.

6:54 – We welcome new full-time reporter Simona Rosenfield today and have also brought on reporters Hannah Paulson and Bill Braden on an emergency basis. This means, for the next few days at least, we have a newsroom of nine reporters – we’re usually lucky to have three – so we’ll try to get through as much as we can.

6:51 – If you went and did something non-wildfire last night, good for you. The main news yesterday evening was the GNWT warning anyone trying to go home early that you can be prosecuted if you defy a roadblock.

You might also have missed our report on emergency leave, which most employees in the NWT (even in the private sector) can take if they need it, but bear in mind it’s often unpaid unless you work for the GNWT.

6:45 – I believe CBC North’s Trailbreaker is focusing on health a little later this morning and health minister Julie Green will be on the show. Our live video morning show, which is designed more as a 40-minute mental health break than a wildfire update, follows at 8am. I’ll have that link for you when we’re live.

6:40 – Good morning! The smoke has returned – only slightly, but it’s there – in Fort Simpson, and my oh my is that triggering.