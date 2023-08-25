Live: Friday updates for NWT wildfire evacuees

Tens of thousands of people are heading toward at least a second weekend since they were ordered to flee their homes across the Northwest Territories.

Almost two weeks have now passed since residents of Hay River, Kátł’odeeche First Nation, Fort Smith and Enterprise were told to drive south to anywhere safe in Alberta. Most Yellowknife residents as well as those from Ndılǫ, Dettah and the Ingraham Trail left the city by road and air a week ago.

Residents were allowed to begin returning to Jean Marie River on Thursday but remain under evacuation alert.

All the questions now are about supporting people while they’re away, fighting the fires, and eventually getting everyone home.

Updates appear below, latest first. All times are MT.

8:24 – I know you may have heard this before, but we’re told we’re in the middle of a big 48 hours for the fire outside Yellowknife and the fires threatening Hay River and Fort Smith. Today, in particular, the forecast is not great for crews fighting the South Slave fires. Here’s our latest summary of the threat level.

Note that these fires are massive so if you’re becoming tired of constant “this is a big 48 hours” updates, I imagine the fire crews are probably even more tired than we are. If you find the lack of apparent change in outlook frustrating, I think that’s a reflection of the extreme amount of work needed to save our communities and the extraordinary level of threat rather than, y’know, the water bomber pilots spent the day playing checkers.

8:15 – The GNWT just rolled out a new wildfire health services updates page. No, these are not health services for the wildfire – they are for you, and the page is designed to help you figure out how to access the health services you need.

8:12 – The Town of Hay River just put up a presentation showing exactly how it’s preparing for “challenging” days ahead.

8:04 – This is Ollie, hopping in for Emily (whose updates are below) as she is now appearing live in our morning show.

7:38 – Norman Wells, which is not currently impacted by evacuation orders, is lifting a fire ban due to cooler temperatures and rain. The ban will be replaced by a fire restriction effective today at noon. Open air fires will not be allowed except for approved fire pits and fireplaces.

7:34 – Last night NWT Fire said wildfires near Yellowknife, Ndılǫ, Dettah, Ingraham Trail did not significantly advance and direct attacks on the fires continue.