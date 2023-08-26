All except firefighters pulled out of Hay River as fire nears

A wildfire near Hay River on August 25, 2023. Video: Submitted

Everyone has now been evacuated from Hay River by Hercules aircraft save for fire crews, town officials said late on Friday as a wildfire neared.

NWT Fire earlier said extreme southwest winds had led to a “blow-up event,” with a kilometres-wide flame front moving toward the town. That forced back firefighters and water bombers, ultimately triggering a call to evacuate all personnel except fire crews.

“The whole area is blanketed in thick, dark smoke,” wildfire information officer Mike Westwick said from within a Canadian Forces Hercules, also known as a C130, on the tarmac in Hay River.

“A dark tinge of yellow. You know, radiant orange sun behind that thick blanket of smoke. It’s very difficult to see in front of you,” he said.

Westwick said the number-one priority was getting people out of Hay River and then regrouping and reassessing the situation.

“It’s certainly a really, really severe situation,” he said. “Everybody here is prepared. They planned for this day and the operation to keep folks safe here has been successful thus far. We’re going to be continuing to fight our hearts out for this town.”

By 7:35pm, both Hercules aircraft were safely away from Hay River bound for Edmonton. The first aircraft carried some 60 people, while passengers on the second flight included Mayor Kandis Jameson and senior administrator Glenn Smith.

Assistant senior administator Patrick Bergen said some 30 to 40 vehicles had crossed the Enterprise checkpoint heading south out of Hay River, a route that had not been recommended but nonetheless represented safety. The highway from Enterprise to Kakisa was closed for much of the day and into the evening, again because of wildfire activity.

Westwick said firefighters would be doing “absolutely everything they can” to protect Hay River, and there remained a possibility the fire would miss the town entirely, depending on how the situation evolved.

A full update was expected by Saturday morning at the latest.

Wildfire information officer Jessica Davey-Quantick said in a Friday night NWT government press conference: “Firefighters … are activating structural protection and are ready to deal with any encroachments the fire may have on the town.”

More follows.