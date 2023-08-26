Live: Saturday updates as crews defend Hay River from fire

Hay River residents are awaiting the latest as crews battle a fire on the town’s western edge. We’ll have updates throughout the day here.

At midnight heading into Saturday, NWT Fire said there was “likely structure loss” to the west of the town, though at the time the downtown core had not been damaged.

Northerly winds on Saturday may push the fire back on itself, giving firefighters a chance to regroup and the wildfire agency a chance to assess the fire’s progress if visibility improves.

We’ll also bring you updates on the Fort Smith and Yellowknife fires as we have them.

Around two weeks have now passed since residents of Hay River, Kátł’odeeche First Nation, Fort Smith and Enterprise were told to drive south to anywhere safe in Alberta.

Most Yellowknife residents as well as those from Ndılǫ, Dettah and the Ingraham Trail left the city by road and air more than a week ago.

Residents were allowed to begin returning to Jean Marie River on Thursday but remain under evacuation alert.

Read our quick summary of wildfire threat to get the latest on the fires in less than a minute of reading. And remember to bookmark our homepage for all of our coverage in one place.

Contact us:

Reporters working on our continuing coverage are Ollie Williams, Emily Blake, Sarah Pruys, Megan Miskiman, Chloe Williams, Aastha Sethi, Simona Rosenfield, Bill Braden and Hannah Paulson. Our general manager, Andrew Goodwin, is in Yellowknife supporting efforts to build wildfire defences.

If our coverage is helping and you’re able to support us, you can sign up for a small monthly donation that goes directly toward paying our staff.

Trying to find something specific? Search this page. Here’s how to search this page on desktop and how to do it on a phone.

Updates appear below, latest first. All times are MT.

Live text reporter: Sarah Pruys in Calgary.

Thanks to Lady Slipper Lodge for hosting our Fort Simpson team!

9:23 – Good morning! You’ve probably already read our story with the midnight update on the Hay River fire likely damaging some structures on the west side of town, but if you missed it, here it is.