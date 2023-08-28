Live: Monday updates on the NWT’s wildfire crisis

The battle against the Hay River fire is continuing, as is the uncertainty for thousands of evacuees stranded outside the Northwest Territories.

Throughout Monday, we’re bringing you updates on this page about the territory’s wildfire crisis: the fires themselves, how governments are responding, and supports for people displaced from their homes.

Read our quick summary of wildfire threat to get the latest on the fires in less than a minute of reading. And remember to bookmark our homepage for all of our coverage in one place.

Updates appear below, latest first. All times are MT.

Thanks to Lady Slipper Lodge for hosting our Fort Simpson team!

8:53 – In case you missed it over the weekend, the RCMP are warning people not to click on links in text messages that are offering funding for wildfire evacuees. One of these scams is called the “Canada Relief Fund.”

If you have received a message about funding or supports you did not apply for, it’s likely a scam. Legitimate evacuation supports require you to apply first.

8:43 – Here’s the overnight report from RCMP:

“Yellowknife RCMP received few calls for service overnight. RCMP officers continue to patrol Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, Dettah and the Ingraham Trail. There were no confirmed break-and-enters overnight.”

Fort Smith: “Patrols by aircraft will continue as conditions allow.”

Hay River: “Officers were able to return to the community yesterday and conduct patrols. Their presence in the community is continually being evaluated based on the wildfire conditions.”

8:34 – Speaking of things that are not true, if you weren’t following along over the weekend, be aware there’s a scam targeting some NWT evacuees. If you get a text telling you you’re receiving some kind of evacuee funding, I would assume it’s fake.

8:16 – Coming up this morning, we’re going to do the same thing we did for Yellowknife for Fort Smith: looking at satellite images to examine how the landscape around the town has been changed by the wildfire defence work that’s going on. We now have a clear satellite shot that’ll let us do it.

Charlotte thinks there are maybe 16 Yellowknifers in Yukon right now. “I hung out in Whitehorse, saw some awesome mountains and clear days with no smoke,” she says. And now? She’s doing wildland firefighting training over there. Of course she is.

7:48 – The CBC is reporting that this year’s NWT wildfires have generated 277 times the emissions the territory’s residents created in 2021, the latest available data.

7:32 – The smoke situation is not marvellous. We’re looking at an AQI of 282 here in Fort Simpson, 477 in Fort Providence and the fire crews left in Hay River have a 780 this morning, all of which are firmly in threat-to-human-health territory.

Not that Alberta has it much better. If you’re in High Level this morning, you’ll know how we feel, and Edmonton and Calgary are having a smoky start, too. Here’s our air quality map.

7:12 – New from Sarah: MLAs are sitting in Inuvik later today to consider delaying the territorial election and examine this summer’s estimated $100-million cost of fighting wildfires. The Dene Nation urged those politicians to focus on helping people.

6:55 – New from us: a Yellowknife city councillor who worked on efforts to build fire defences says the city’s weekend letter telling volunteers to leave “was inappropriate.”

6:36 – Our podcast, Sounds From The Outhouse, has a new episode out: reporting on the NWT’s evacuations. Join me and our assistant editor Emily Blake exploring what our jobs were like for the past two weeks, the role of national and international media, Meta’s ban on news, and how our reporting should evolve to best help evacuees.

6:25 – Good morning. The smoke is thick in Fort Simpson as the sun threatens to rise. First things first, we have the latest from Hay River – where it sounds like fire crews did an incredible job on Sunday.