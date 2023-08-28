Man ‘uses heavy machinery to confront firefighters’ in Fort Smith

Police have arrested a man in Fort Smith who allegedly used heavy machinery to try to stop wildfire defences being prepared.

The man, a 67-year-old whom police did not name, had already “made threatening remarks” to firefighters on Wednesday last week, RCMP said.

He then “intentionally collided a piece of heavy machinery with another piece of heavy machinery which was being used to prepare wildfire defences.”

Fort Smith has been under an evacuation order for two weeks, though not all residents have left. Crews have spent weeks preparing defences to repel an oncoming wildfire that has stalled barely three kilometres outside the town, but could push closer if conditions deteriorate.

Officers responding to “multiple complaints” about the man were initially unable to fly into the town because of smoke from nearby wildfires, but police said they arrived in Fort Smith on Friday and made an arrest.

Whether the man’s alleged actions occurred on his property or happened elsewhere was not initially clear. After this report was first published, an RCMP spokesperson said by email: “Our understanding was that it was on public land. It did not happen on the property attached to his residence, but elsewhere. There are some cabins that are on public land in the area this occurred.”

Police say the matter of where the incident occurred “doesn’t impact the investigative findings.”

No injuries were reported as a result, police said.

An investigation is ongoing, and police said the evidence so far supports “multiple criminal charges” including assault with a weapon and mischief endangering life.

“The man was released on conditions he not attend the community of Fort Smith until the territorial evacuation order is lifted. A territorial court appearance is pending,” RCMP stated.