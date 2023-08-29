NWT investigating Yellowknife water bomber ‘incident’

The NWT’s wildfire agency is investigating what it termed “an incident” involving a water bomber near Yellowknife on Monday.

Little information about what took place is available, though wildfire information officer Mike Westwick said by phone he would not characterize what transpired as a crash.

Nobody was hurt, Westwick said, and “everyone involved is safe.”

The type of aircraft involved was not immediately known, nor the number of people involved.

Whether the aircraft is a write-off or can be repaired was not specified.

“The circumstances are being investigated,” Westwick said.