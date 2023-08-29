Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

NWT investigating Yellowknife water bomber ‘incident’

Ollie Williams·
Fire ZF011, the Ingraham Trail fire, on August 25. NWT Fire/Facebook
The NWT’s wildfire agency is investigating what it termed “an incident” involving a water bomber near Yellowknife on Monday.

Little information about what took place is available, though wildfire information officer Mike Westwick said by phone he would not characterize what transpired as a crash.

Nobody was hurt, Westwick said, and “everyone involved is safe.”

The type of aircraft involved was not immediately known, nor the number of people involved.

Whether the aircraft is a write-off or can be repaired was not specified.

“The circumstances are being investigated,” Westwick said.

